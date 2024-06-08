Flood Warning issued June 8 at 6:57AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding
is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 6:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:45 AM MDT Saturday was 7.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 7.2 feet.
– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.8 feet on 04/24/1942.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM MDT.