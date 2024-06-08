Flood Warning issued June 8 at 11:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to remain high. Expect minor flooding to continue.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:15 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:15 PM MDT Saturday was 7.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 7.6 feet.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.8 feet on 04/24/1942.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM MDT.