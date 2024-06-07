Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 1:44 PM

At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a small cluster of showers
and thunderstorms over eastern Fremont. southern El Paso and
western Pueblo counties, moving east at 25 mph. These storms have a
history of producing winds of 40 to 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Fountain, Florence, Penrose, Pueblo West, Fort Carson,
Security-Widefield, and Canon City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

