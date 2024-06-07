Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 1:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 142 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a small cluster of showers

and thunderstorms over eastern Fremont. southern El Paso and

western Pueblo counties, moving east at 25 mph. These storms have a

history of producing winds of 40 to 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Fountain, Florence, Penrose, Pueblo West, Fort Carson,

Security-Widefield, and Canon City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.