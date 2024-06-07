Special Weather Statement issued June 7 at 1:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 125 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered showers and a

few thunderstorms over northern El Paso county, moving east at 15

mph. Given the thunderstorm activity, and the low level dry air at

the surface, these storms will be capable of locally strong gusty

winds across northern El Paso county.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs,

Palmer Lake, Calhan, Black Forest, Ellicott, Peyton, Falcon,

Gleneagle, Peterson Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills, and Schriever

Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.