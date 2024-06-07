Flood Warning issued June 7 at 9:36AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Increased releases from Pueblo Reservoir will cause the Arkansas

River near Avondale to rise to above Minor Flood Stage. Swift flowing

water and unstable stream banks can be hazardous. Stay away from the

river banks!

$$.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.5 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening and continue rising to 7.3 feet just after

midnight tonight. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

this evening at 945 PM MDT.