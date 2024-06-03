Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 12:23AM MDT until June 3 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1223 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain is moving out of the warned. Between 2 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to continue until the
water has a chance to recede.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sheridan Lake, Brandon, and Towner.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Rush Creek, White Woman Creek, Big Sandy Creek and South Fork
White Woman Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.