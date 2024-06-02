Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 10:57PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1056 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles north of Towner to near Sheridan Lake

to near Eads. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, and Towner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.