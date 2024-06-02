Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 4:30PM MDT until June 2 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 430 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 14 miles south of Coolidge to 13 miles northwest of

Manter to The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.