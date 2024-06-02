Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 4:30PM MDT until June 2 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 430 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles south of Coolidge to 13 miles northwest of
Manter to The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.