Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 2:44PM MDT until June 2 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 244 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of
Kenton, or 29 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.