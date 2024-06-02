Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 2:44PM MDT until June 2 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca County. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 244 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Kenton, or 29 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph.

