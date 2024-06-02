Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 2:42PM MDT until June 2 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of
Higbee, or 26 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving north at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southern Bent County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.