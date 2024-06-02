Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 2 at 10:45PM MDT until June 2 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1045 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles north of Towner to 6 miles north of Chivington
to near Eads, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Eads, Sheridan Lake, Chivington, and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.