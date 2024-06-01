Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

The Saunders Elevator, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Baca

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.