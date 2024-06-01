Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of Kim, or 29 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving
east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.