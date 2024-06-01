Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 2:40PM MDT until June 1 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:40 PM

At 239 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of
Pritchett, or 18 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at
25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If on or near Two Buttes Reservoir, get away from the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content