Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 2:40PM MDT until June 1 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 239 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of

Pritchett, or 18 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Two Buttes Reservoir, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.