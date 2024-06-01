Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 2:40PM MDT until June 1 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 239 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of
Pritchett, or 18 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at
25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near Two Buttes Reservoir, get away from the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.