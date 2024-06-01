Flash Flood Warning issued June 1 at 5:23PM MDT until June 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 30
minutes. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baca County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.