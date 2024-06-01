Flash Flood Warning issued June 1 at 3:16PM MDT until June 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baca County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.