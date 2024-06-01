Flash Flood Warning issued June 1 at 3:16PM MDT until June 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baca County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.