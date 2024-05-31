Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Kim, or 33 miles north of Des Moines, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.