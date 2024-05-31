Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Kim, or 33 miles north of Des Moines, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kim.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.