Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 10:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1018 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northwest of Bristol, or 17 miles northeast of Lamar, moving
southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Holly, Granada, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Towner, Bristol, Chivington,
and Brandon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.