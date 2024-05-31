Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 8:45PM MDT until May 31 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 8:45 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 844 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pueblo Depot,
or 14 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Fowler, Olney Springs, and Pueblo Depot.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

