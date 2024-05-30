Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 7:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over Sweetwater Reservoir, or 22 miles northwest of
Lamar, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, and
Neegronda Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.