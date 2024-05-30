Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 7:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over Sweetwater Reservoir, or 22 miles northwest of

Lamar, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, and

Neegronda Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.