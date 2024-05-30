Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 5:44PM MDT until May 30 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
South central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 543 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Rocky Ford to 9 miles south of Manzanola to 14
miles northwest of Timpas, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, and Timpas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

