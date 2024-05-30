Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 5:42PM MDT until May 30 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast

of Sugar City, or 27 miles north of La Junta, moving east at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Otero, southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.