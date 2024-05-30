Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 3:39PM MDT until May 30 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 339 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast
of Pinon, or 8 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at
20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Eastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Depot, and Avondale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.