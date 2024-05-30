Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 12:45AM MDT until May 30 at 1:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 12:45 AM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 130 AM MDT.

* At 1245 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Campo, or 22
miles south of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Campo.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

