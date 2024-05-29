Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 10:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1046 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Campo, or 23 miles north of Boise City, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.