Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 10:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1025 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sweetwater Reservoir, or 20 miles northwest of Lamar, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Chivington, Brandon, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, and

Sweetwater Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.