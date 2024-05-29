Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 10:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1025 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sweetwater Reservoir, or 20 miles northwest of Lamar, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Chivington, Brandon, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, and
Sweetwater Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.