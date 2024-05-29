Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 29 at 10:37PM MDT until May 29 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:37 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 1037 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles
southwest of Campo, or 24 miles northwest of Boise City, moving
northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

