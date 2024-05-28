Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Lamar to 13 miles northwest of Manter. Movement

was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Granada, and Wiley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.