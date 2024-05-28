Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Kit Carson to near

Arlington. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell and Arlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.