Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles south of John Martin Reservoir, or 26 miles east of North La
Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Bent
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.