Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 3:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles north of Kim, or 36 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.