Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 1:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Peyton, or 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.