Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 5:39PM MDT until May 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Chivington, or 20 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Kiowa County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.