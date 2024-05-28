Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 5:39PM MDT until May 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of
Chivington, or 20 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving northeast
at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Kiowa County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.