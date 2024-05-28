Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 28 at 3:45PM MDT until May 28 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles southeast

of Higbee, or 33 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.