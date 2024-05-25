Red Flag Warning issued May 25 at 2:37PM MDT until May 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM this morning through 8

PM this evening for the southern mountains below 7500 feet…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.