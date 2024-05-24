Red Flag Warning issued May 24 at 2:45PM MDT until May 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO
8PM FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 225…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.