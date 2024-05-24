Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued May 24 at 2:45PM MDT until May 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:45 PM

…A RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO
8PM FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 225…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content