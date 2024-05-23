Red Flag Warning issued May 23 at 3:07AM MDT until May 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 225…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 225…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.