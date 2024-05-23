Red Flag Warning issued May 23 at 2:39PM MDT until May 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has cancelled the Fire

Weather Watch for Friday. The warning for today until 9 pm mdt and

the watch for Saturday remain in place.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.