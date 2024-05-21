Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Boone, or 12 miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Boone, Pueblo Depot, and Avondale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.