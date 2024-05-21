Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 3:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles south of Truckton to near Hanover to

near Pinon. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo, Hanover, and Pueblo Depot.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.