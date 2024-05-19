Red Flag Warning issued May 19 at 2:15PM MDT until May 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225, elevations below 7500 ft.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.