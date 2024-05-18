Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 18 at 7:39PM MDT until May 18 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 739 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of
McClave, or 12 miles southwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Wiley, and McClave.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.