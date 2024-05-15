Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cripple Creek, or 25 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cripple Creek and Victor.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.