Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cripple Creek, or 25 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cripple Creek and Victor.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.