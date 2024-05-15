Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Cotopaxi, or 55 miles north of Alamosa, moving east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hillside.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.