Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles northeast of Kim, or 32 miles west of Springfield, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baca,

east central Las Animas and south central Bent Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.