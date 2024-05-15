Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Crowley, or 19 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ordway and Crowley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.