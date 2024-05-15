Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Crowley, or 19 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ordway and Crowley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.