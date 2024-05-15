Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Divide, or 18 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Green Mountain Falls, Pikes Peak, Chipita Park, and Cascade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.