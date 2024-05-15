Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Falcon, or 16 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Colorado Springs, Falcon, and Ellicott.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.