Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 9 miles north of Penrose, or 22 miles southwest of
Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fountain, Penrose, and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.