Special Weather Statement issued May 14 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 9 miles north of Penrose, or 22 miles southwest of

Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fountain, Penrose, and Pueblo West.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.