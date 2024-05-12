Winter Weather Advisory issued May 12 at 3:15AM MDT until May 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 9000

feet. Quick slushy accumulations of up to 4 inches possible

below 9000 feet this morning.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and Northwestern

Fremont County Above 8500 Feet,

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will spread in later this

morning with rising snow levels limiting impacts to the higher

elevations above 10000 feet this afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.